Foto Lajm/C’po ndodh ne cadren e vendosur nga PD? (Dhe nje nga pankartat e harruara nga protestuesit)

Disa qindra mbeshtetes te opozites prej gati oresh jane vendosur ne cadren e ngritur para godines se Qeverise ne vijim te protestes se thirrur nga Partia Demokratike.

Duket se pergjate nates se pare, protesta do te vijoje nga mbeshtetesit e PD ne Tirane, ku deget e saj jane angazhuar per te mbledhur sa me shume qytetare.

Ne brendesi te candres jane vendosur disa stola, te cilet do te sherbejne me teper per clodhjen e protestuesve.

Duke shfrytezuar edhe rrjetet sociale hera heres postohen foto por edhe mesazhe me te cilat i kerkohet qytetareve te mbeshtesin protesten